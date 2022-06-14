Trader docked for allegedly swindling creditor of N350, 000

A trader, Happiness Ugwu, was on Tuesday docked in a Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly swindling a creditor of N350,000.

The police charged Ugwu, who lives at Orozo, FCT Abuja, with criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that between October 2020 and December 2020, the defendant got a loan of N350, 000 from a grooming centre, located in Karu, Abuja.

The prosecutor said the defendant had an agreement to pay back N402, 500.

Osho said before the defendant deceitfully collected the loan, she brought her husband who stood for her as guarantor and also took few staff of the bank to know her shop located at Orange Market, Mararaba, Abuja as part of the conditions before the loan was given.

The prosecutor said that with the intent to cheat, after the loan was given, the defendant relocated to an unknown place and also refused to pick any of the bank’s staff calls.

He said on May, 2022 the defendant was sighted in Karu market Abuja, where she was arrested and taken to the Police station.

The prosecutor said the matter was reported by Ms Grace Godwin, a credit officer at the credit house.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Malam Maiwada Inuwa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Inuwa ordered that the surety must provide statement of account, and make a deposit of not less than N200, 000.

He adjourned the case until June 29, for hearing.