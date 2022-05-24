Trader docked for allegedly stealing motorcycle

A 33-year-old trader, Oloruntobi Lucky, was on Tuesday docked in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stealing a motorcycle worth N450,000.

The police charged Lucky, who lives in Mpape Abuja with criminal breach of trust and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court that the complainant, Chris Obouaye of Wuse zone 7 reported the matter at the police station on May 19.

Tanko said that sometimes in January the defendant was given a motorcycle for delivery purpose.

He said that on May 18 at about 7p.m. the defendant claimed that the motorcycle worth N450,000 was stolen from him.

He said that during police investigation the motorcycle was tracked and traced to the defendant’s location at about 8 p.m. at Mpape, Abuja on the same day

He said that there were inconsistencies in the defendant’s story, Tanko said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 312 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, P.A Onuh prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Onuh cited Sections 158, 161 and 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, to back up his claims for bail.

He said that the defendant was a family man with a little baby and a pregnant wife.

He said that if granted the defendant would not jump bail and would always be available until the final determination of the case.

The Judge, Malam Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety in like sum which must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Umar ordered that the address of the surety must be subjected to scrutiny by the member of state of the court.

He said the surety must provide means of identification and must provide two recent passport photograph.

He also said that if the defendant fails to meet the bail conditions, he should be remanded in Suleja correctional centre.

Umar adjourned the case until July 27 for hearing.