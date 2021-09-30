Trader docked for allegedly stealing 140 bags of cement

A 40-year-old trader, Waliya Azeez, was on Thursday docked in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 140 bags of cement worth N588,000.

The police charged Azeez, who resides in Mile 12, Lagos, is charged with two counts of obtaining goods under false pretence and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between Nov. 2020 and June 30 at Demurin Road, Ketu, Mile 12.

He alleged that the defendant obtained 1,400 bags of cement worth N588, 000 belonging to Chief Owode Oyelaja and refused to remit the proceeds for the sale.

Perezi said that all efforts made by the complainant to get his money failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O.M Ajayi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ajayi adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for mention.