Trader docked for allegedly stabbing three people

A 35-year-old trader, Dare Netufo, has been docked in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stabbing four people.

Netufo, whose address was not given, was charged by the police with assault and felony and was arraigned on Friday.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that Netufo committed the offence on February 15 around 9am in Ikoya, Okitipupa, Okitipupa Magisterial District.

Orogbemi said Netufo assaulted Daramola Ogundipe, Chief Festus Itiolu and Tosin Akinyopo.

He added that Netufo also inflicted machete cuts on Temitayo Abikinde and Ifeniyi Olatimehin during an argument over a portion of land in Ikoya.

Orogbemi said the complainants sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 351 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Chris Ojuola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sums.

Ojuola ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 13 for further hearing.