Trader docked for alleged N478, 000 yam fraud

A 35-year-old trader, Oladimeji Nurudeen, charged with obtaining yam tubers worth N478, 000 by false pretences, on Tuesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State.

Nurudeen, who resides at Ikorodu, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretences, and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 19 at Mile 12 Market, Ketu, Lagos.

Bassey said that the defendant collected some tubers of yam from one Mr Joe Mike with a promise to sell them and pay for them.

Bassey said that the defendant knew that the representation was false.

“The defendant collected the yam tubers with an agreement to remit the money within a month but he failed to do so,” he said.

Bassey said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 prescribes 15 years’ jail term for obtaining money by false pretences.

The Magistrate, O.A Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until May 31 for mention.