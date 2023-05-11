Trader docked for alleged assault, causing hurt

A 29-year-old trader, Kingsley Okorie, was on Thursday docked in a Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly assaulting his neighbour and causing grievous hurt.

The Police charged Okorie, who lives at Asokoro village, Abuja, with assault without provocation, and causing hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that on May 4, the complainant, Alexander Chukwuemeka, of Kuruduma, Asokoro, Abuja, had gone over to his brother’s house on hearing noise coming from there.

Osho said Chukwuemeka entered his brother’s room to check what was happening, only to see the defendant dragging his brother on the floor, and at the same time assaulting him.

He said this action by the defendant made the complainant’s brother to sustain serious injuries on his left hand, and which caused him to spend the sum of N6,300 as hospital bill for treatment.

The prosecutor further alleged that Okorie had during investigation, confessed to the crime, which he said contravened the provisions of sections 265 and 242 of the Penal Code.

Okorie, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Judge, Umar Mayana, granted the defendant bail with two reasonable sureties who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Mayana also ordered that the address and identity cards of the sureties be verified by officials of the court.

The judge also said the defendant must sign an undertaking that he would maintain peace with the nominal complainant

He then adjourned the case until May 25, for further hearing.