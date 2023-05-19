Trader bags two years imprisonment for possession of hemp

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna Friday sentenced a 37-year-old trader, Ismail Mustapha, to two years imprisonment for unlawful possession of Cannabis sativa (hemp).

Justice Hadiza Shagari sentencedd Mustapha after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

She however, gave Mustapha, a father of three, N50,000 option of fine.

The judge held that the convict was a first time offender.

Shagari warned the convict against indulging in such illicit business after serving his jail term because the court will not be lenient with him next time.

She ordered that the hemp should be destroyed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the presence of the Chief Registrar of the Court.

Mustapha was arraigned by the NDLEA on one count of possession of illicit drugs.

The NDLEA Prosecutor, T. J. Atserhegh, told the court that the convict was arrested with the substance on May 10 by NDLEA officials.

The prosecutor tendered some documents in evidence as well as some remnant of the cannabis substance.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 11c of the NDLEA Act, Cap 30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.