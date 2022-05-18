Trader bags six months jail for stealing turkeys

On Wednesday, a Grade I Area Court in Abuja sentenced a 20-year-old trader, Jamilu Abdullahi, to six months imprisonment for stealing two turkeys worth N21,000.

The police arraigned Abdullahi of Madalla, Niger State, on a count charge of theft.

Abdullahi pleaded guilty to the theft and begged for leniency.

The Judge, Sulyman Ola, however, gave the convict six months with an option of a fine of N20,000 and ordered him to pay N21,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Ola warned the convict to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Akor Anyebe of Zuba Church road, Abuja, reported the matter at Zuba Police Station on April 2.

Ogada reported that on the same date the convict sneaked into the complainant’s house without his consent and intentionally stole his two turkeys valued at N21,000,

Ogada said that during police interrogation and investigation the convict confessed to the crime.

The prosecutor said all efforts made to recover the stolen turkeys failed.

He said that the offense contravened Sections 287 .of the Penal Code.