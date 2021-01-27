An Area Court in Dutse, Abuja on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old trader, Imrana Abubakar, to six months imprisonment for breaking into a shop and stealing a generator engine and tools.

The presiding officer, Hassan Aliyu, who tried and found Abubakar guilty, ordered him to pay N60,000 each as compensation to the nominal complainants within six weeks.

Aliyu added that the convict must comply with the order or get additional one month jail time.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Tunde Arowolo, told the court that the convict was reported at the Bwari Police station on December 23, 2020 by Rasak Abbas and Joshua Ozovehe of Garam and Kuduru areas of Bwari.

Arowolo said the convict on December 19 and 23, 2020 broke into the shops of the complainants located at law school road, Bwari and stole mattress, generator engine worth N40,000 and other mechanical tools worth N15,000.

He said the police recovered some of the items from the convict.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 346 and 287 of the Penal Code Law.