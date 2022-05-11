Trader bags one year jail for unlawful possession of a firearm

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Jos on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year -old trader, Cletus Duniya to one year imprisonment for unlawful possession of locally-made gun.

The judge, Adar Baraje, sentenced Duniya after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Baraja, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of fine N9,000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Alex Muleng, told the court that the case was transferred from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to the state Command on April 29.

The prosecutor said that the convict was caught during a routine road check on the Vom-Kaduna road.

Muleng said that the convict had no licence to use the gun and committed an offence punishable under section 27 (1)(b)(i)(ii) of the Fire Arms Act Cap.