An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Monday, sentenced a 22-year-old trader, Ose Obadakor to one year imprisonment for stealing a woman’s cell phone.

The judge, Daniel Damulak, sentenced Obadakor after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Danulak, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N50,000.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the “A” Division Police Station in March 14, by, Ruth Cholom of sparkling Junction, who was the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict snatched the phone from the complainant while she was making a call.

He said that the phone was later recovered from the convict.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 272 of the Plateau Penal Code Law.