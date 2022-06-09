Subscribe
Crime

Trader bags nine months for stealing nine pieces of wood

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Thursday sentenced a 20-year-old trader, Adamu Ibrahim, to nine months imprisonment for stealing nine pieces of marine wood worth N130,500
Ibrahim, a resident of  Jankanu, Karsana, Abuja, was sentenced on a three-count charge of conspiracy, trespass and theft.
He had  pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.
The Judge, Sulyman Ola, however, gave Ibrahim an option of N40,000 fine.
The judge warned Ibrahim  to avoid crime.
The prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada, had told the court that Ibrahim committed the offences on May 31.
Ogada said that  one Femi  Popoola of Plot 5, South Estate, Abuja reported the case at Gwagwa Police Station, Abuja.
The prosecutor said that Ibrahim and two others at large trespassed into the estate under construction without the consent of the owners.
He said that Ibrahim conspired with the others  and stole nine pieces of marine wood but was caught and handed over to the police.
According to the prosecutor, during police investigation, Ibrahim confessed to the crime  and five pieces of the wood were recovered from him.
Ogada told the court that all effort made to recover the remaining pieces proved abortive.
He said that the offences contravened Sections 79,  348 and 288 of the Penal Code.
