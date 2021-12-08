Trader bags 18 months in correctional centre for trespass, theft

An Upper Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, Plateau State on Wednesday sentenced a 23-year-old trader, Nura Jafaru, to 18 months in a correctional centre for trespass and stealing.

A panel of two Magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, sentenced Jafaru after he pleaded guilty to the offences.

They, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N60,000.

The court said that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in criminal acts.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on August 22 at the Laranto Police Station by one Amos Istifanus, the complainant.

Gokwat said that the convict stole windows and doors worth N205,000 and sold them at the rate of N60,000 to one Imirana (surname not given), who is currently at large.

The prosecutor said that the offences were punishable under Sections 372 and 271 of the Plateau State Penal Code.