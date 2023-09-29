Trader arraigned for alleged threat to pastor’s life

A 43-year-old trader, Simeon Oyerinde, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly threatening the life of Rev. Paul Oyelapo.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of breach of peace and threat to life.

The prosecutor, Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 24, 2023 at 1pm at Calvary Baptist Church, Ayeka, Okitipupa.

Orogbemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, alleged that the defendant was shouting and threatening to kill Oyelapo, the complainant, following a misunderstanding.

He said the offences contravened Sections 249(d) and 86 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Cletus Ojuola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

Ojuola held that the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and present evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Ondo State Government.

He adjourned the case until October 16 for hearing.