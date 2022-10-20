Trade fair: LASTMA to partner LCCI on traffic management and control

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have concluded all necessary arrangements to partner with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Traffic Management and Control during the forthcoming Lagos International Trade Fair scheduled to hold between Sunday 4th and 13th of November, 2022 at Tafewa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island.

The General Manager of (LASTMA) Bolaji Oreagba dropped this hint Thursday during a courtesy visit by officials of LCCI to the Agency’s Headquarters at Oshodi, Lagos, stressing that LASTMA is ready to participate fully with relevant stakeholders towards having a free flow of traffic in and around the Tafawa Balewa Square axis, venue of the International Trade Fair.

According to him: “The Lagos International Trade Fair would boost global and regional trade for start-up brands, big industries, tech hubs, multinational companies and strengthen existing foreign partnership tiers to support African trade.

“We would not leave any stone unturned as the Fair would attract more vehicular and human traffic (Local & International) around the area than usual”, he added.

Oreagba commended the management of LCCI for sustaining the tempo of putting together the yearly International Trade Fair for over three decades.

Earlier, Engr. Musbau Opeyemi Aminu, Chairman, Operations Committee, LCCI, thanked the entire management and officers of the Agency for their continuous support towards the successful hosting of the International Trade Fair annually in Lagos.

“The Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) aimed to ensure that the Fair would enable businesses to meet sales targets, boost trade volume, eliminate market restrictions and integrate wider markets for more investment”, he stated.

He assured that security and traffic management plans including the ‘Chain of Command’ would be developed to assist in assigning responsibilities to individual stakeholders participating in the exercise.

Others at the meeting include Awotungase Adelaja (LASTMA Zebra 38); Adebanjo Alaba (LASTMA Commander); Ayuba Akinpelu (LASTMA Comptroller Central); Apena Biliaminu (LASTMA Provost Marshall); Adebayo Taofiq (Director, LASTMA Public Affairs & Enlightenment Department), David Aturamu (LCCI Senior Tech. Manager) and Aare Rotimi Isola (LCCI Security/Safety Coordinator).