Trade: China Shandong encourages Nigerian farmers, enterprises with Expo

The China Shandong is organising an Expo in Lagos to encourage Nigerian farmers, enterprises and assist Chinese enterprises to export high quality Nigerian local produce.

The Expo, tagged: “2022 Electromechanical Exports Commodities Nigeria Expo “, will open on November 8 and end November 11 at Lanmark Centre, Lagos.

The Expo is being sponsored by the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province.

The Expo Promotion Officer, Shandong [email protected] International Exhibition Company Ltd. Mr Rider Han, said this in a statement he signed and made available to NAN on Saturday in Lagos.

He said the produce targeted were sesame, cashew nuts, cottonseeds and shells among others.

He encouraged Chinese and African enterprises to trade through barter mode, and actively establish a “green channel” for the export of high-quality products with African characteristics for coordinated development.

Han said the exhibits from Chinese enterprises would include mechanical and electrical machines, building materials, hardware tools, vehicle auto parts, household appliances and goods, food industry and equipment.

Others are plastic industry and products, security and fire protection, chemical products and equipment, oil and natural gas equipment, water industry, beauty products, textiles and clothing, health equipment, sports goods and medical equipment.

He said the Expo was a way of responding to the current complicated and challenging international trade situation.

According to him, it is to create a new mechanism, new model and new platform for China-Africa cooperation and meet the needs of African industrial development.

He said the Expo was to adhere to the simultaneous development of investment and trade, and the interaction of “bringing in and going out”, and expand the China-Africa economic and trade cooperation in an omnidirectional, multi-level and wide-ranging manner.

“Since 2007, the expo has adhered to the combination of economy and trade, while it continues to promote both import and export,” he said.

Han said that many guests from the Consulate General of China in Lagos, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, other units and media were expected to visit and have warm exchanges with exhibitors during the expo.

He said in 2021, facing the global severe epidemic situation with innovative idea, the expo adopted the mode of the combination of offline expo, on-site professional services and online instant negotiation, and successfully built a communication channel between Chinese and foreign enterprises.

Han said in 2022, the expo would continue to provide proxy service, adding that for the first time, roadshows, a new way of publicity, had been added to the expo.

“The expo is committed to promoting economic and trade exchanges between China and Nigeria. Nigeria is rich in agricultural, forestry, mineral products and other resources.

Bilateral relations face broad developments prospect. At the same time, the Chinese government encourages Chinese enterprises to import Nigeria’s agricultural, forestry and mineral products.

“This expo is a bridge for China-Nigeria trade cooperation. At the expo, you will see all kinds of high-quality Chinese goods, from industrial machinery to daily necessities.

“Over 150 manufacturers from China will be exhibiting at this year’s expo alongside government institutions/agencies in Nigeria.





