TRACE issues travel advisory as President Buhari arrives Ogun

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Ogun for the inauguration of some projects executed by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

He was received by Abiodun and other top state government officials at 10:40am at Mojoda area in Ijebu-Ode.

There, Buhari cut the tape for the inauguration of the 14km Ijebu-Ode-Mojoda-Epe Expressway.

Buhari is also expected to inaugurate other projects, including Gateway City Gate Monument Park and Sagamu Interchange.

Other projects are: two housing estates – 527 Unit Low and Medium Housing Scheme at Kobape in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area and the 83 Unit Duplexes at Kings Court Estate, Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta.

Buhari is also scheduled to hold a stakeholders’ meeting at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta to end the visit.

Meanwhile, the ancient city of Abeokuta is wearing a new look as major highways, bridges and other major public institutions and places were beautifully decorated as part of arrangement to add colour to the programme.

The Federal Road Safety Corps and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps had closed some major roads to traffic.

Alternative routes were, however, created and opened for motorists in the state while the visit lasts.

A statement by TRACE said: “His Excellency, Mohammadu Buhari, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, will embark on a One Day State Visit to Ogun State to inaugurate multiple landmark projects, executed by Governor Dapo Abiodun (MFR).

“Against this backdrop, the newly reconstructed Abeokuta-Kobape-Siun-Sagamu Interchange will be closed to traffic from 0600hrs (6am) – 1600hrs (4pm), while the Ijebu/Ode-Mojoda-Epe Expressway, will be closed to traffic from 0600hrs (6am) – 1300hrs (1pm).

“Similarly, adjoining/feeder highways from Siun-Iperu Remo and vice versa, as well as, Siun-Owode Egba-Ofada-Mowe Ibafo and vice versa along the Abeokuta-Kobape-Siun-Sagamu Interchange will also be closed to traffic.

“However, while the closure last, the following alternative routes can be considered to and from Abeokuta and Ijebu-Ode depending on your entry point and destination:

Abeokuta-Ifo-Sango-Iyana/ Ipaja-Ikeja and vice versa

Ipaja-Ikeja and vice versa Abeokuta-Ajebo Rd-Saapade-Sagamu and vice versa.

Abeokuta-Osiele-Odeda-Ibadan and vice versa.

Ijebu/Ode-Itoikin-Sagamu and vice versa.

Sagamu-Ogijo-Ikorodu and vice versa.

“Nevertheless, TRACE, FRSC, POLICE, VIO, NSCDC and other armed security agencies will be strategically positioned along the alternative routes to deter traffic infractions and ensure seamless traffic flow.

“Nonetheless, any inconveniences this closure may cause the general public, particularly the motoring public, is highly regretted please.”

The statement was signed by the spokesman of TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi.