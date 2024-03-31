TPumpy boss felicitates with Nigerians at Easter

The Managing Director of TPumpy Concept, Akintayo Adaralegbe, has felicitated with Christians all over Nigeria at this year’s Easter celebrations.

The Managing Director urged them to be creative as citizens to enable them attain financial stability and independence.

Adaralegbe, a seasoned and professional real estate expert and founder of TPumpy Concept, made the call through a statement he personally signed on Saturday and made available to newsmen across the country in the mood of the celebration for the season.

According to the real estate guru in Nigeria and beyond, he emphasised the need for Nigerians generally, especially the unemployed and young graduates, to put on their thinking cap and allow God to lead and direct their paths and deposit into them creative mindsets that will lift them out of their poverty lifestyles and turn them into employers of labour instead of employment seekers.

Adaralegbe also urged Nigerian leaders to imbibe the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ as He exemplified while He was on the earth.

He also enjoined them to rely on God’s leading and direction rather than depending on their own wisdom and educational qualifications.

He also called on the country’s Christian leaders to intensify their prayers against problems and challenges of insecurity.

He added: “Now is the time for the Nigerian Christian leaders to rise up and confront the activities of terrorists, kidnappers, ritualists, armed robbers and the economic crises in the country.”