TPT International wins double at Nigerian Marketing Awards

TPT International Limited, a full-service Public Relations Agency has won the PR Agency of the Year Award in the Industry Category, and Reputation Management Recognition Award under the Industry Recognition category respectively, at the first edition of the Nigerian Marketing Awards, held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The award was in recognition of its performance in setting standards of excellence in Public Relations response and implementation outcomes, as well as providing value-added and sustainable communication services to discerning clients in the West African sub-region.

TPT International Ltd, a foremost PR firm that prides itself on excellent practice in conceptualizing and implementing innovative and bespoke public relations programmes, maintains practice areas in Brand PR Visioning & Strategy, Issue & Crisis Management, Marketing PR, Public Sector Engagement, Government Relations, Political Communications, Damage Control & Crisis Communication, Corporate Communications, Media Relations, Lobbying, Lifestyle, Fashion, Strategic Counseling, Information Communications Technology, Social Media, and entertainment.

Adetokunbo Modupe, Founder and Chief Consultant, TPT International Limited said that, indeed, the award placed the agency on the right pedestal in the marketing industry in Nigeria, due to the creative solutions it offers to diverse clients in all sectors. He further appreciated the agency’s clientele for entrusting their briefs to the firm while commending his team for the hard work and creativity it proffers to ensure clients’ specific business goals and objectives are met.

“Big congratulations for the TPT double take at the Nigerian Marketing Awards. Fittingly, this is coming from a credible and independently assessed board of jurors. Our place in the marketing industry is engraved with the right medal. Many thanks to our clients for entrusting their briefs to us and no fewer thanks to the team for always distilling and creatively responding to the briefs while providing solutions,” the TPT boss stated.

The Nigerian Marketing Awards is the ultimate accolade for marketers, designed to celebrate the people and organizations transforming marketing in Nigeria. It is Nigeria’s definitive marketing award designed to recognize and reward outstanding achievements across the entire marketing industry.

Accordingly, awards are most valuable when they are credible, and this is what the Nigerian Marketing awards sought in enthroning this award by pursuing the highest level of standards of transparency, to ensure credibility. Transparency and credibility was thoroughly manifested in the emergence of the various awardees of this particular award.

It is also worthy of note to state that the Nigerian Marketing Awards paraded eminent jurors that constituted the Awards Decision Council Committee which was chaired by Ekwunife Okoli. Other members include: Iquo Ukoh, Adedayo Adefila, Ijedi Iyoha, Angela Ukara-Makinwa, Babajide Fagade, Bunmi Oke, Dr. Ogechi Adeola, Joan Ihekwaba, Nkechi Ali-Balogun, Nsima Ogedi-Alakwe and Yomi Benson.

Broken down into Special Award Categories which included Doyen of Marketing, Iconic Brands [Organisations], Iconic Brands [Brands] and Iconic Brands [People]. The recipients of the Doyen of Marketing Award included Elder Felix Ohiwerei, a Fellow of National Institute of Marketing [NIMN] and former Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, OON, Chairman, Troyka Group, Segun Abimbola, former Corporate Relations/Relations Director, Bola Thomas, former Managing Director, LTC Advertising and Professor Olukunle Iyanda, Fellow, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria [NIMN].

The award event portrayed a historical night of honour, glamour, splendor and unending memories for marketing professionals in Nigeria. It is the most ethical and transparent marketing award to recognize, reward, and celebrate outstanding brands and organizations, the best in the Nigerian marketing industry. It also recognized and celebrated the great names behind the brands and the organizations.

It was indeed an evening of the constellation of the industry stars and beyond which included veterans and industry icons including Elder Felix Omoikhoje Aizobeoje Ohiwerei, OFR, former Chairman/Chief Executive of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, OON, Founder/Chairman, Troyka Group, Professor Ogwo E. Ogwo, Professor Olukunle Iyanda, former, Registrar/Chief Executive, Nigerian Institute of Management [Chartered], Engr. Prince [Dr] Yemisi Shyllon, FCIM, Chairman, Advisory Board, Nigerian Marketing Awards, Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos State, Babjide Sanwo-Olu who represented the governor, Segun Fafore, Executive Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media and Public Relations, Alhaji Garba Bello Kankarofi, former Registrar and Chief Executive, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria [APCON], Steve Babaeko, Founder/Chief Creative Officer, X3M Ideas and President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria [AAAN], Tunji Adeyinka, President, Experiential Marketing Association of Nigeria [EXMAN], Iquo Ukoh, former, Director OF Marketing Services, Nestle Foods Nigeria Plc and Principal Consultant Entod Consulting, Bunmi Oke, former, President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria [AAAN], Lanre Adisa, Chief Executive, Noah’s Ark, Lampe Omoyele, Chief Executive, NITRO121, Mr. Kola Oyeyemi, General Manager, Consumer Marketing, MTN, Dr. Felix King, Chairman, Oracle Experience and Charles O’Tudor, Principal Consultant, ADSTRAT among others.

With the PR Agency of the Year Award and Reputation Management Recognition Awards bagged at the first ever Nigerian Marketing Awards created to encourage and stimulate hard work, innovation and overall high quality in marketing planning and execution, TPT International has once again demonstrated its excellent practice in bespoke public relations programmes designed to generate desirable media interest and exposure to cater to clients’ needs in diverse business sectors in the West African sub-region.

TPT International also prides itself in the diversity of its client roster, with experience including the Federal Government of Nigeria, Cross Rivers State, British American Tobacco, Pfizer, Oceanic Bank International, FinBank, Heritage Bank, Lagos Lotto, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Procter & Gamble West Africa, British Council, MTN Foundation, Starcomms Plc, Rite Foods Limited, Anap Foundation (GoNigeria – GoNigeria Advocacy Campaign), MasterCard, Mouka Limited, BulkDirect, KloverHarris Limited, PDP National (conceptualization of the rebranding of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in preparation for the 2023 general elections), PDP Kwara (Perception Management in preparation for the 2023 general elections)among many others.

TPT International challenges the logic to achieve the magic in marketing communications.





