Founder/President of Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Toyin Saraki, has condemned the killing of Iniobong Hiny Umoren, a lady that was reportedly killed while on a job hunt in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Ms Umoren had initially mysteriously disappeared for three days, which led to the creation of the hashtag #FindHinyHumoren to gather information about her whereabouts.

She was last seen on April 29, 2021 before she went to honour an appointment with someone who promised her a job through twitter.

While mourning the late Umoren, Ms Saraki wrote: “Rest in peace, Hinny Umoren. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. The news this morning is devastating. My heart is heavy with the thought of the daily unknowns and fear that our young people have to live with every day.

“A young woman who had so much to look forward to gone too soon because she lived, and sought employment in a country where her basic right to safety is not guaranteed.

“How many young women will continue to end up like Hinny, Tina, Uwa, Anita or Linda? We cannot stop speaking up until gruesome deaths are no longer the norm.

“I have said it before and boldly reiterate: in the name of all our global and national commitments to women and girls, the Nigerian state must make systemic changes to protect our young girls.”