Toyin Abraham to Tinubu: I’ve received threats to my life over you

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, has told President Bola Tinubu how she has been receiving death threats and insults for backing him.

The Eagle Online recalls that Ajeyemi was one of the popular Nollywood practitioners to declare support for Tinubu.

Despite attacks on the social media, she stuck her neck out for the former two-term Governor of Lagos State, saying no one has the right to dictate to her who to support for the presidential election of February 25, 2023.

Even after the election and the declaration of Tinubu as winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission on March 1, 2023, the producer, actor and film maker has not ceased writing about Tinubu.

In a statement she released on her Twitter handle on Thursday, Ajeyemi said death threats and insults had not ceased to trail her decision to back Tinubu.

The open letter reads in part: “Let me start this letter by offering my hearty congratulations on your confirmation as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is the highest honor any Nigerian can receive to be given the people’s mandate and asked to lead Nigeria.

“The road to the presidency has taken several years and a lot of hard work on your part, and to have your efforts crowned by success is Allah’s way of rewarding all of your good deeds and private dua’s.

“People have asked why I openly supported your candidacy when others opposed you.

“I have received insults and threats to my life and business because of my personal choice, which I have never forced on anyone else.

“I will continue supporting you because I have experienced your leadership in Lagos and your achievements as a public servant.

“I have also admired your ability to adapt to the times and how you have supported the dreams and ideas of so many younger people.

“That said, I will always side with the people and Nigeria over anyone, and I think I speak for all of us when I say we need peace and stability in the country.

“The president’s office is a big responsibility, requiring humility, intelligence, and courage to govern successfully.

“These are qualities I know you have.

“I also know you understand better than anyone the seriousness of your role as president.

“After all, you have been preparing for this role since your NADECO days in 1993 and the role you took in defending M.K.O. Abiola’s candidacy as president during the June 12 protests.”