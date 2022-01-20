Toyin Abraham reacts to report she is richer than her husband

Actress Toyin Abraham has addressed those saying she is richer than her husband and actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Abraham’s reaction to the discussions on the social media came via a post she shared on Instagram on her husband.

The actress stated that she won’t allow anyone talk down on her actor husband as he is a hardworking man who has been doing a lot for her and their kids.

She further averred that people needed to stop this mentality that “famous people or the more famous ones are the richest in their family, relationships or even friendships”.

She added that though she is the last child and the famous one in her family, she isn’t the richest.

The actress urged social media users to celebrate their idols without ridiculing the hardwork others put in.

Abraham wrote: “I don’t usually do this and I am only going to address this just once and I hope this ends here.

“People need to stop this mentality that famous people or the more famous ones are the richest in their family, relationships or even friendships.

“Just because some people do not like to blow their own horns doesn’t mean they should be seen as less or incapable.

“I’m speaking up because I won’t let people talk down on my husband who is a very hard working man and is doing a lot for me and the kids.

“Do not ridicule his hard work and what he stands for.

“Everything he has, he’s worked for with his own sweat and he deserves it.

“I am the last born of my family and you’d think I’m the richest just because I’m famous which is far from the truth.

“It is 2022 please, we need to do better and stop this ill mannered mentality.

“Celebrate people without trying to pitch them against another person or ridicule their hard work or give credit to another. It’s so old and needs to stop.”