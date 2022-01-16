Toyin Abraham, husband return to Nigeria after UK movie premiere

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, have returned to Nigeria after the premiere of her movie: “The Ghost and the Tout 2,” in the United Kingdom.

The husband of the Nollywood actress made this known on Saturday in a video he shared on his Instagram page.

The video was simply captioned: “Hello 9ja.”

The Ghost and the Tout 2 was premiered at Odeon Cinema in London.

Abraham wrote about the premiere: “Yesterday was so surreal, stepped out twinning with oko mi @kolawoleajeyemi for my movie, The Ghost and the Tout Too, at Odeon Cinemas UK.. I want to say a big thank you to oko mi for the ever continuous support and love.. I love you forever.

“I was warmly received by my extremely beautiful fan-milies who gave me not only a sold out show but also showed me massive love. I can’t thank you all enough for coming out to celebrate me. You all made it possible. May God bless you all.”