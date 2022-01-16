Subscribe
Toyin Abraham, husband return to Nigeria after UK movie premiere

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, have returned to Nigeria after the premiere of her movie: “The Ghost and the Tout 2,” in the United Kingdom.

The husband of the Nollywood actress made this known on Saturday in a video he shared on his Instagram page.

The video was simply captioned: “Hello 9ja.”

The Ghost and the Tout 2 was premiered at Odeon Cinema in London.

Abraham wrote about the premiere: “Yesterday was so surreal, stepped out twinning with oko mi @kolawoleajeyemi for my movie, The Ghost and the Tout Too, at Odeon Cinemas UK.. I want to say a big thank you to oko mi for the ever continuous support and love.. I love you forever.

“I was warmly received by my extremely beautiful fan-milies who gave me not only a sold out show but also showed me massive love. I can’t thank you all enough for coming out to celebrate me. You all made it possible. May God bless you all.”

