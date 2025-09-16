Tourism value chain holds vast economic potential – Ojo-Lanre

The Director-General of Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Wale Ojo-Lanre, has emphasised the contributions of tourism value chains to Nigeria’s economy.

The Ekiti State Director-General said this on the sidelines of the ongoing 21st Akwaaba African Travel Market on Monday in Lagos State.

Ojo-Lanre said that tourism goes beyond leisure to impact multiple industries, including local crafts, transport, hospitality, real estate, and investment.

He said: “Tourism is not paparazzi.

“It is about economic impact.

“From the airlines to road transport workers, hoteliers, food vendors, and artisans, everybody benefits from a strong tourism system.

“That is why we must plan sustainably and not abandon masterplans at every change of government.”

Ojo-Lanre said that Ekiti State had leveraged the Akwaaba platform to market itself as a secure and investment-ready destination.

According to him, destinations, including mountain resorts, Ikogosi Warm and Cold Springs, waterfalls and cultural landmarks, had the potential to generate jobs and returns on investments, if developed within structured value chains.

He said: “Ekiti has been recognised for ease of doing business and high return on investment.

“Tourism here is beyond sight seeing.

“It’s about livelihoods, revenue and sustainable growth.”

Ojo-Lanre urged governments at all levels to regard tourism as part of economic diversification, adding that effective collaboration with stakeholders would unlock opportunities in the sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State received “The Tourism Governor of the Year” award, while the state was awarded the “Most Active Tourism State” in Nigeria.

The ongoing expo is expected to receive about 3,000 visitors.

The three-day expo, which will hold from September 14 to 16, is a gathering of exhibitors, travel agents, tour operators, hospital brands, and tourism boards across 20 countries in Africa.

Some of the exhibitors include Air Peace, The Gambia, DipTour, Intraverse Africa, Leadway Assurance, Cinderella Travel and Tours, Tour Operators Union of Ghana, Ghana Tourism Authority, Asky Airlines, Royal Sench, Wakanow, Zee Travels, Soin Africa Safaris, and Azalai Hotel.

Others are Ibom Air, National Association of Tour Operators, Travelstart, Silk Road Hospitality, Rwanda Air, Kalabash, Cross River Tourism Bureau, Air Sierra Leone, Waheguru Holidays, and Eko Hotels and Suites.

