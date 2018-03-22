MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: of Manchester City of Hull City during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Toure puts Cote D’Ivoire international comeback on hold

The Manchester City midfielder made a surprise announcement in December of a return in spite of the Ivorians having failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

By The Eagle Online

Yaya Toure has pulled out of two friendly internationals over the next week for “family reasons’’, officials said on Thursday, putting his long-awaited Cote D’Ivoire comeback on hold.

Toure, who turns 35 in May, was named last week in a 24-man squad for matches in France against Togo and Moldova.
He had turned his back on international football since leading the Ivorians to the African Nations Cup title in early 2015.
He had since then been expected to feature in the match against Togo this weekend.
The Ivorian Football Federation added that Olympique Lyonnais striker, Maxwell Cornet, Jean Philippe Gbamin from Bundesliga club Mainz and Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace had all pulled out because of injury.


