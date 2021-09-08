Tottenham’s Son suffers calf injury in race for World Cup

Tottenham have been handed an injury scare this September international break as Son Heung-Min has sprained his right calf whilst on South Korea duty.

The Spurs forward started feeling discomfort in his leg during a training session on Monday after playing the full 90 minutes of their goalless draw with Iraq earlier this week.

The 29-year-old has been left out of the squad for his country’s final World Cup qualifier with Lebanon on Tuesday night, with Premier League leaders Spurs waiting to hear the full extent of the winger’s injury.

A statement from the Korean FA read: “Son Heung-Min was removed from the player’s protection due to a right calf muscle sprain, which was conducted yesterday after training because he felt discomfort in his right calf.”

Son has started the season in brilliant form for Tottenham, scoring the winning goals in their August victories against Manchester City and Watford to propel Spurs to the top of the Premier League table.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are the only top-flight still with a 100 per cent record at the start of this season but face a tricky run of fixtures this month.