Tottenham have transfer-listed Dele Alli.

Sky Sports said Tottenham will consider formal offers for Alli to leave the club this month.

Alli has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season and has scored two goals.

The 25-year-old has struggled for form in the last few seasons and is yet to impress new head coach Antonio Conte.

Newcastle United and Everton are early contenders for Alli’s signature.