Tottenham to make fresh move for Osimhen

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as a summer transfer target.

Spurs raided Serie A – more specifically Juventus – to sign Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski during the January window.

However, the Premier League outfit are still craving a new striker, either to be used as backup to Harry Kane or as a straight replacement should the club’s talisman take on a new challenge.

According to Football Insider, Spurs asked about the availability of Osimhen last month, despite expecting Napoli to demand a big transfer fee.

As anticipated, a transfer did not materialise for the £70 million-rated player, but the report claims that Spurs plan to return for the Nigeria international before the start of 2022-23.

The 23-year-old has impressed during his 18 months in Naples, contributing 19 goals from 46 appearances in all competitions.