Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Football

Tottenham to make fresh move for Osimhen

By No Comments1 Min Read

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as a summer transfer target.

Spurs raided Serie A – more specifically Juventus – to sign Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski during the January window.

However, the Premier League outfit are still craving a new striker, either to be used as backup to Harry Kane or as a straight replacement should the club’s talisman take on a new challenge.

According to Football Insider, Spurs asked about the availability of Osimhen last month, despite expecting Napoli to demand a big transfer fee.

As anticipated, a transfer did not materialise for the £70 million-rated player, but the report claims that Spurs plan to return for the Nigeria international before the start of 2022-23.

The 23-year-old has impressed during his 18 months in Naples, contributing 19 goals from 46 appearances in all competitions.

Share.

Related Posts