Tottenham to host FA Cup holders Man City in fourth round + All fixtures

FA Cup holders Manchester City have been drawn away against Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round.
The Citizens began the defence of their trophy with a 5-0 victory over Championship outfit Huddersfield Town.
This was at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
The reward for Pep Guardiola’s side is a tricky trip to Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham, who edged past Burnley by a 1-0 scoreline on home soil last Friday.
There are three other all-Premier League ties in the fourth round, with Chelsea drawn at home against Aston Villa, Fulham hosting Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion drawn away against Sheffield United.
Elsewhere, top-flight leaders Liverpool have received a favourable home draw as they will take on either Norwich City of the Championship or League One outfit Bristol Rovers at Anfield.
The winners of a third-round replay between Newport County and non-league Eastleigh will be rewarded with a fourth-round tie at home against either Wigan Athletic or Manchester United, while National League South side Maidstone United – the lowest-ranked team left in the competition – will travel to Championship promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town.
All fourth-round ties are scheduled to be played on the weekend of January 27.
FA Cup fourth-round draw in full:
Watford vs. Southampton
Blackburn Rovers vs. Wrexham
Bournemouth vs. Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion vs. Brentford or Wolves
West Ham United or Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
Leicester City vs. Hull City or Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Coventry City
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
Ipswich Town vs. Maidstone United
Liverpool vs. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
Leeds United vs. Plymouth Argyle
Crystal Palace or Everton vs. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
Newport County or Eastleigh vs. Wigan Athletic or Man Utd
Sheffield United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham vs. Newcastle United.