Tottenham star Heung-min Son has arrived at marines boot camp for the start of his three-week military basic training.

The South Korean forward landed on Jeju on Monday, having spent the two weeks in quarantine following his journey from London, and will stay on the island until the middle of May.

Son was in 2018 given special exemption from South Korea’s mandatory 21-month military service after captain|ing his country to a gold medal in the Asian Games, but is still required to complete a shortened month-long assignment.

The 27-year-old was originally scheduled to complete the service during the summer, but Spurs sanctioned earlier dates with elite football across the glove on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Son has been deployed to the marines, which means a shorter service period of just three weeks rather than the usual month.

Tottenham expect Son back in England before the end of May, though the return of Premier League action remains up in the air with the season on pause indefinitely for the time being.