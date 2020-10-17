Tottenham have signed Swansea defender Joe Rodon.

The Wales international has signed a five-year deal at the Premier League club after beating the domestic transfer deadline.

Rodon, 22, has joined for a fee believed to be £11 million plus add-ons, a deal that took some negotiating between the two clubs.

Spurs first started talking to the Championship club on the international deadline day last Monday, but it has taken a further 10 days for a deal to be struck.

Rodon told tottenhamhotspur.com: “It hasn’t really hit me yet.

“It’s a massive honour. This is a massive club, and I can’t wait to get started.

“As everyone knows, Jose Mourinho is one of the biggest managers in the world, and all I can do is be excited, learn every day and hopefully take it all on board.

“I’m not looking too far, just to take each day as it comes, hopefully improve and become a better player, and take it from there.”

Rodon, who played against England for Wales last week, joins international teammates Gareth Bale and Ben Davies at the club.

“It’s a great story and to join Ben here now is even better for me,” he added.

“Ben and Gareth are two massive players for Wales, and hopefully they can help me settle in quickly and make me feel even more welcome.

“That was a big part for me. Hopefully, it all goes perfectly.”

Rodon does not join in time to play against West Ham and will not be eligible for any of Spurs’ Europa League group games.

Spurs later announced that United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers would spend the rest of the season on loan at Championship side Bournemouth.