Tottenham, Newcastle eye moves for Sadiq Umar

Reports have linked two Premier League clubs with interests in UD Almeria’s Nigerian forward Sadiq Umar.

 

According to Fichajes, Newcastle United and Tottenham are reportedly monitoring Sadiq’s situation at the Segunda side.

 

The former AS Roma player joined Almeria for just €5 million last year and has scored 29 goals with 13 assists in 58 competitive games for Almeriensistas.

 

So far this season the €25 million-rated Forward has scored seven goals in 15 games as the Club makes another push to gain promotion to the top division.

 

Almeria currently sits top of the Segunda Division.

