Tottenham join race for Nigeria’s Onuachu

Tottenham have joined the growing list of clubs to check on prolific Genk striker Paul Onuachu.

Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Southampton and West Ham have already made enquiries for the 6ft 7ins centre forward but Belgian side Genk are holding out for around £20 million.

Tottenham continue to look for back-up options for Harry Kane, while there remains the possibility of the England captain wanting to move if his club fail to progress this season.

Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina is another striker they have discussed but he is a target for Juventus also.

Onuachu, a year younger than Kane at 27, is amassing impressive statistics having scored 11 goals in his first 11 games this season which followed on from 33 goals last season.

The Nigeria international, who scored on his international debut against Egypt after just 10 seconds, first came to prominence at Brentford’s sister club FC Midtjylland.

There, despite struggling to adjust in his first three seasons, he found his goalscoring touch to rack up 74 goals in 181 appearances and he has continued to take big steps forward.

Onuachu changed agents recently to link up with Zagreb-based former Croatian footballer Andy Bara at Niagara Sports.

Bara also works with Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko, currently at AC Milan, Spain internationals Dani Olmo of Red Bull Leipzig and Alvaro Morata at Juventus and Lille forward Jonathan Ikone.

Onuachu is now eager to take the next step up in his career.

West Ham, who play Onuachu’s side Genk in the Europa League on Thursday, looked at a potential deal last summer but Spanish champions Atletico Madrid have stepped up their interest in recent weeks.

They are considered frontrunners at this stage but a move to the Premier League is understood to appeal to Onuachu.

Scouts are expected to take a closer look at Onuachu during Thursday’s Europa League tie.