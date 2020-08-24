Leicester City combative midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has been identified as a top target for Premier League rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Ndidi is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and he could prove to be a superb signing for the Londoners.

The Nigerian is believed will add defensive cover for the back four and allow the creative players to play with more freedom next year.

Southampton midfielder, James Ward-Prowse, is also among the shortlisted players for the Jose Mourinho side this summer.

It would be quite a surprise if they decide to move for Ndidi and Ward-Prowse, especially after signing Hojbjerg from Southampton.

Meanwhile, Ward-Prowse will add passing quality to the side.

The 25-year-old’s set-piece expertise will also come in very handy for Mourinho and Tottenham.

The Londoners are looking to add to their defence as well and Norwich City’s Max Aarons is thought to be a target.

The youngster did very well in the Premier League last season and he is being lined up as a replacement for Aurier.

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho can land his preferred targets before the transfer window shuts.

Spurs will be hoping to get back into the top four next season and Mourinho will need considerable backing in the transfer market in order to achieve his goals.