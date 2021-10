Former Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte is back on the agenda of Tottenham.

Spurs manager Nuno is under huge pressure after a poor start to the season, including yesterday’s defeat to Manchester United.

TMW said Spurs definitely want to take Conte as their new coach.

The communication lines are running hot and there is even talk of a potentially quick agreement.

Conte has been out of work ever since leaving Inter at the end of last season’s title winning campaign.