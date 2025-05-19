Tottenham Hotspur v Man U: bet on the English derby in the Europa League final on 1xBet

On May 21, the decisive match for the Europa League trophy will take place atthe San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao. Tottenham and Manchester United havefailed in the EPL, and success in Europe is their only chance to save the seasonand qualify for the Champions League. For the fans, it’s a good reason to visitthe best sports betting site 1xBet and make a prediction for the final with thebest odds.

Pre-match analysis always works better than blind faith in intuition.

Match of life for Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham

The Europa League final will be the main game of the season for Spurs and willdetermine the future of their coach Ange Postecoglou. Fans will forgive the clubfor a disappointing EPL season if the Londoners win their first trophy in 17 years, especially as they will also qualify for the Champions League.

Tottenham have had a shocking injury epidemic this season, and Postecoglouwon’t be able to count on several key players in the final: Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall. But team captain Son Heung-min is readyto return to the pitch.

Spurs have already clashed with Manchester United three times this season andwon all the battles with an aggregate 8-3 score.

Ruben Amorim tamed the Europa League

Despite the disappointing results in the EPL, the Red Devils haven’t lost a single match in the Europa League under Ruben Amorim. On their routeto the final, Manchester United managed to knock out Lyon and Real Sociedad and defeated the tough Athletic Bilbao.

Team captain Bruno Fernandes remains the biggest star of the renewedManchester United. The midfielder not only assists his teammates but alsoscores crucial goals. Fernandes is the top scorer of the current Europa Leagueand could make the difference in the final.

Before the main game of the season, the Red Devils have personnel problems – the participation of three important defenders, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligtand Leny Yoro, is in doubt.

Who will win the Europa League final?

1xBet experts predict a close game and give almost the same odds for alloutcomes: W1 – 3.045, X – 3.05, W2 – 2.491. Considering Manchester United’spersonnel problems and Tottenham’s poor defense, it’s logical to bet on bothteams to score at odds of 1.7. You can also take a risk and bet on a total over 2.5 at 2.012.

The finalists play better on offense than in defense, which should please all the fans. The decisive match for the Europa League title can give us a goal-scoring extravaganza with intrigue till the very last second.

