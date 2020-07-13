Tottenham star Serge Aurier’s brother has been shot dead on the streets of France at 5am this morning, according to French outlets Le Point and Europe 1.

The Ivory Coast full-back featured in Spurs’ 2-1 win over north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday evening.

But multiple French reports claimed his brother Christopher, 26, has been fatally shot in the early hours of the morning in Toulouse.

Aurier’s brother was pronounced dead in hospital, while the perpetrator is still said to be on the run and is yet to be caught by authorities.

Local residents called the police after discovering a man lying on the ground with a gun wound to the stomach.

Local media outlet La Dépêche are indicating that the incident occurred near a late night establishment.

Christopher Aurier also played football, albeit at an amateur level, currently at Toulouse Rodéo in the fifth-tier of the French football pyramid.

Christopher also trained at RC Lens like his older brother, but failed to break through to the highest level.

The sibling also had trials at English club Brentford in 2011.

Back in 2017, Christopher was arrested for allegedly stealing from a sex worker in Lille.

According to reports the two men involved arranged the meeting via the internet, before threatening the woman in her flat with a fake handgun and tear-gassed her when she refused to hand over money.

Christopher is said to have left DNA at the scene.

Serge Aurier almost left Spurs last summer, and was overlooked for the opening games of the season under previous boss Mauricio Pochettino.

However, the former PSG star has found a new lease of life under Jose Mourinho.

Aurier featured on Sunday as Spurs beat rivals Arsenal as they aim to make the Europa League.