Tottenham full-back Danny Rose was arrested by the police for dangerous driving after a high-speed crash in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Sun claimed the defender, who has been cast aside by Spurs boss, Jose Mourinho, crashed his vehicle into a central reservation of the A45 in Northampton.

A source told the same publication that Rose was lucky to escape from the vehicle without sustaining any sort of serious injury, with the wreckage leaving the car with just three wheels and the bumper hanging off.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving on the A45 in Northampton shortly after 4am today.

“The suspect is currently being held at a police station in the county and, as such, it would be inappropriate for Northamptonshire Police to comment further at this time.”

Having been crossed examined by a medical examiner, as well as being breathalysed, Rose was interviewed by the authorities regarding the incident.

It remains unclear why Rose was in the Northampton area at the time of his arrest.

Mourinho has excluded Rose from Tottenham’s Premier League and Europa League squads for the season, with the experienced left-back expected to depart the club in the near future.