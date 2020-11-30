The largest Distribution Company in Nigeria, Ikeja Electric Distribution Company, has begun the restoration of power to its area of coverage after a total system collapse led to a nationwide blackout on Sunday.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria announced the total grid collapse on Sunday.

However, a few hours after the announcement by the TCN, IKEDC started restoring power in its areas of coverage.

Among the areas that were first to witness restoration as at 2:55pm were Maryland and Ilupeju Transmission Stations.

At about midnight, Ogba, Ikeja and environs were also restored.