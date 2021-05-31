Streets deserted, shops, schools, markets and banks shut, residents huddled together discussing the exercise while children and youth converted asphalt roads into make-shift football grounds.

These were some of the sights in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State on Monday following the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The total compliance to this year’s sit-at-home is in sharp contrast to previous editions which recorded partial compliance in the city.

Schools had sent notices to parents they will not open.

One of the notices seen by The Nation advised parents to stay safe at home with their children.

“This is to inform our parents, pupils/students and teachers of Oak special schools that schools will not be in session tomorrow 31/5/2021.

“Parents are advised to stay safe with their children at home due to levels of insecurities and declaration tours. We apologise for late notification. Thanks for your usual understanding,” the statement reads.

There was no vehicular traffic along Police junction, Ugwuachara, Mile 50 road.

Some children were sighted playing football on the road at police junction.

All banks, Glo world and other shops and businesses on Ogoja and Water Walks road were under lock.

Streets were deserted with few persons seen in groups discussing and observing.

A few bicycles and trucks were seen attached with leaves as a show of solidarity.

Afikpo road parks belonging to popular mass transit companies like Peace Mass, Onitsha South, Romchi and others did not open for business.

However, situation reports from the axis of Nnodo, Ebebe junction and Ogbaga road in Abakaliki stated some separatist groups supporters intercepted and burnt down some bicycles for flouting the order.

At the time of filling this report, a team of mobile Police men were said to have headed to restore order in the area.