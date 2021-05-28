Egyptian giants Al Ahly face Morocco’s RS Berkane on Friday (today) at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar to determine the winner of the 29th edition of the Total CAF Super Cup.

According to the media channel of the Confederation of African Football, Al-Ahly holds the record for the most number of Total CAF Super Cup titles, having won six times out of the eight finals they have played, the last of which was the 2014 edition at the expense of Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien.

RS Berkane has never won the title, with this week’s clash against Al-Ahly being their first in the tournament.

They won their first-ever African title in the Total CAF Confederation Cup in its last edition.

Al-Ahly qualified for the Total CAF Super Cup 2020 after winning the CAF Champions League title for the ninth time, defeating rivals Zamalek in the final, while RS Berkane lifted the CAF Confederation Cup with a win over Egypt’s Pyramids F.C.

Here is a look on previous CAF Super Cup Champions:

1993 – Africa Sports (Cote d’Ivoire)

1994 – Zamalek (Egypt)

1995 – Esperance (Tunisia)

1996 – Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

1997 – Zamalek (Egypt)

1998 – Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

1999 – ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire)

2000 – Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

2001 – Hearts of Oak (Ghana)

2002 – Al Ahly (Egypt)

2003 – Zamalek (Egypt)

2004 – Enyimba (Nigeria)

2005 – Enyimba (Nigeria)

2006 – Al Ahly (Egypt)

2007 – Al Ahly (Egypt)

2008 – Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

2009 – Al Ahly (Egypt)

2010 – TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

2011 – TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

2012 – MAS Fez (Morocco)

2013 – Al Ahly (Egypt)

2014 – Al Ahly (Egypt)

2015 – ES Setif (Algeria)

2016 – TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

2017 – Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

2018 – Wydad (Morocco)

2019 – Raja (Morocco)

2020 – Zamalek (Egypt).

