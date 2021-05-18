Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that the total ban on commercial motorcycles (popularly called Okada) in Lagos will take effect in two months.

He made the statement on Tuesday at the launch of 500 First and Last Mile Buses (FLM) meant to be deployed to inner roads in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said it had become imperative to phase out commercial motorcycle operation in the state because motorcycles are being used for criminal activities.

He also said that okada riders contribute to fatal accidents in the state.

The governor also warned those driving against the traffic to desist as repeated offenders would not only lose their vehicle, but could go to jail for three years.