Legendary Spanish striker Fernando Torres has announced his retirement from football.

The 35-year-old Spaniard, who had been playing in Japan for Sagan Tosu since leaving Atletico Madrid last year, scored 81 goals across four seasons with Liverpool and won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup with Chelsea.

A World Cup winner with Spain in 2010, Torres said on Twitter: “I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career.”

He shared a video as part of the announcement featuring some of his most famous goals and highlights.

Torres hangs up the boots with 298 senior goals to his name at club and international level and will be remembered as one of the world’s most deadly forwards during the Spanish team’s most successful years under Vicente del Bosque.

His trophy cabinet is stacked with the greatest prizes football has to offer.

Two European Championships bookend the World Cup win in 2010 and he played a key role in helping Chelsea to the Champions League with a goal to break Barcelona hearts in a famous semi-final clash at the Nou Camp.

Torres scored the winner against Germany in Euro 2008 and was also on target late on four years later when Spain thumped Italy 4-0 in the final of Euro 2012.

He broke through at hometown club Atletico and captained the side as a teenager, earning rave reviews as one of the most promising youngsters in European football.

Torres moved to Liverpool in July 2007 for a club record £20 as Rafa Benitez persuaded his compatriot his future was on Merseyside.

He hit the ground running with a typically sharp finish against Chelsea on his debut went on to score 24 Premier League goals in his first campaign.

After four superb seasons up front for Liverpool where he formed a lethal connection with Steven Gerrard, Torres shattered the British transfer record in the January transfer window of 2011, pushing through a move to Stamford Bridge.

He was concerned about the decline of the Reds under the ownership of Americans Tom Hicks and George Gillett but has since lamented the fact that he was turned on by fans as a ‘traitor’.

Despite recording disappointing goal hauls in the league for Chelsea, his late goal against Barcelona in April 2012 sent the Blues to the Champions League final, which they went on to win against Bayern Munich on penalties.

Torres never managed to capture the same Liverpool form at Chelsea however and injuries, combined with a crisis of confidence often made him look a shadow of his former self.

A loan spell at AC Milan from the Blues preceded his return to his beloved Atletico in January 2015 before the Fuenlabrada-born striker made his move to Japan last July.