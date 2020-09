Fernando Torres has officially returned to Atletico Madrid.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker has joined the academy’s coaching staff.

Torres will act as assistant to Cadete A coach Ricardo Mínguez.

He will combine the role with his coaching badges.

Torres played for 11 seasons at Atlético (in two different stages) in which he made 351 appearances and scored 121 goals.

The former Spain international retired in 2018 after a spell in Japan with Sagan Tosu.