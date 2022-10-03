Toronto: JIFORM updates summit, sets date for award

The award ceremony of the 3rd Journalists International Forum for Migration-JIFORM global migration summit has been scheduled for October 15 in Toronto, Canada.

The hybrid event being hosted by the Abedorc Productions Inc Canada, the owners of Dorc tv and Radio Stations at Etobicoke, Toronto has participants from several countries.

Statement by the Secretary in charge of the communication of the summit, Teresa Jacob said the participants at the conference targeted at improving the capacity of the media, and other migration stakeholders apart from visits to tourist attraction centers would join the Abedorc Productions Inc led by Prince Yinka Farinde to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary on October 14.

She said the JIFORM summit was proud to associate with Farinde’s Abedorc with proven integrity over the years and hoped to sustain the relationship.

The calendar of the summit themed: Exploring the Benefits of Migration Post Pandemic Era To Retool Global Economy has also been adjusted to accommodate the First Friday’s Economic Development Conference’s maiden edition being organized in conjunction with the JIFORM and AFROGLOBAL Television, Toronto on October 7.

The economic conference would have JIFORM President, Dr Ajibola Abayomi as a keynote speaker on migration and economy as well as President of CBCC, Michelle Meghie; Executive Director of October Black Business, Jamila Aman guest speakers as well.

The JIFORM global migration summit would feature as speakers, Professor Patrick Lumumba from Kenya; the Minister of Labour and Social Security Sierra Leone, Dr Alpha Osman Timbo; Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, the Director Asia Migration Forum, William Gois; Professor Byron Price from the City University, USA; member African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee from Ghana, Dr Princess Asie Kabuki Ocansey; the Director Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development, Malaysia, Ms. Philomena Gnanapragasam and Lateefat Oyeyemi Kolapo, the CEO of the Point Newspapers.

Others are Chairman Nigeria House of Representatives, Hon Tolulope Akande-Sadipe; President Nigeria Union of Journalists, Chief Christopher Isiguso, Dr Andrew. S Nevin; Director Cross River State Migration Control Agency, Dr Michael Nku-Abuo and Solomon. A Folorunsho, the Chairman Home For the Needy.

Organizations also listed for participation included International Organization for Migration (IOM), First Friday, Canada, and Ravyo Travels Limited.