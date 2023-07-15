Torch Bearer Club congratulates, tasks new OAU Students Union leaders

828 828

The leadership of the Torch Bearer Club, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State chapter has congratulated the new Students Union leaders of the institution.

This was revealed in a statement on Friday signed by the Public Relations Officer of the club, Maryam Ogundari.

According to Ogundari, the new students union leaders have been tasked to advocate for the welfare and interests of the students.

According to the statement: “A huge congratulations to the newly inaugurated students’ union leaders of Great Ife! This is a momentous occasion that marks the beginning of an exciting journey filled with leadership, responsibility, and opportunities.

“As the elected representatives of the student body, you have been entrusted with the task of advocating for the welfare and interests of your fellow students.

“Your dedication and commitment to serving your peers are commendable, and we have no doubt that you will excel in your roles.

“Your roles as student union leaders come with great responsibility, but also with immense potential to make a positive impact.

“You have the power to initiate positive change, foster unity among students, and create an inclusive and supportive environment on campus.

“Your leadership and vision will shape the direction of your institution and contribute to the overall growth and development of the student community.

“Remember, leadership is not just about holding a position; it is about inspiring others, listening to their concerns, and working collaboratively to find solutions.

“Embrace diversity, encourage dialogue, and be open to new ideas.

“Your ability to empathize and understand the needs of your fellow students will be key to your success.

“We encourage you to lead with integrity, transparency, and fairness.

“Uphold the principles of democracy, ensuring that every student’s voice is heard and their rights are protected.

“Foster a culture of inclusivity and respect, where all students feel valued and empowered to contribute to the betterment of the Great Ife.

“We have no doubt that you all have the potential to make a significant difference during your tenure.

“Embrace this opportunity to create a lasting legacy, leaving behind a stronger and more vibrant student community.

“Once again, on behalf of the Torch Bearer Club, OAU Chapter, we congratulate you all on your inauguration as student union leaders.

“We wish you all the best as you embark on this exciting journey of leadership, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact you all will make on campus and the lives of your fellow students.”