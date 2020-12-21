In a colourful event which looked more like the Grand Opening of the newly registered American Polytechnic of Nigeria, gospel music sensation, Evangelist Tope Alabi, led other top gospel song ministers as they thrilled eminent personalities at the school’s Christmas Carol Service.

Alabi, who was the guest artiste at the event, ministered with several Christmas songs to several top politicians, royal fathers, friends, family and associates of the founder at home and abroad.

The dignitaries included the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan; Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adebayo Adewole; Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abd-Ganiy Adekunle Salau; and popular actress, Rose Odika.

The event, which took place at the APN Mini campus along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, TollGate Ibadan, also had in attendance the Olohan of Erijiyan-Ekiti, Oba Omosebi Adegoroye Agunsoye; Rev. Ademola Folakanmi; Alado of Ado Awaye; Oyo State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Demola Babalola; the host and Founder of the institution and his wife, Dr. Dare Akande and Barr. Nay’marie Akande; and several others.

Dr. Akande in his opening remarks gave a brief history of the institution, speaking about how he identified vast knowledge gap as one of the major problems facing the continent of Africa, which, according to him, made African youths so vulnerable.

He said: “Given the recent industrial revolution, I agree with the general notion that the future is now and the simplest way to name a future is to make yourself.

“There is a little margin of error in the life of many Nigerian and African children who are left behind in every aspect of the economic progress.

“This concern has informed the urgency about equipping Nigeria’s young adults with current knowledge to solve social-economic problems in this era of fast-paced technological advancement.

“This institution is the first of its kind in Africa with registered entity in the State of Illinois, Chicago, USA and it leverages on state-of-the-art technology to deliver knowledge in accordance with the promise of the 21st century.



“An average student of this institution enjoys the agile delivery of curriculum that is case-based in a particular format to level-set with global best practices and current job market demand.”

Akande thanked everyone for joining the institution in the celebration of Christmas, and for their supports for the institution thus far.

Olaniyan in his keynote address at the event, hailed Akande for the initiative of setting up the Polytechnic in the State.

He said: “Dr. Dare, you may not know what you’ve done for the people of Oyo State.

“This is a great one and your own contribution to the development of the State.

“As you all know, the state Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, places more importance on education.

“We are thus assuring you of the maximum support of the Oyo State Government.”

During the special Christmas Carol Service that had other song ministers, including Mr. Damz, there was strict observation and taking the COVID-19 precautionary measures seriously as provision was made for hand sanitisers and face masks for participants.

There was also a stand for free medical checkups for guests.