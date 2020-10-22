Do you want to make money off betting the smart way or are you content with the small fry wins you are getting as a bettor? If the first option is your choice, you need to read on to discover the smart steps that bettors like you are taking to secure higher wins.

MAKE USE OF A FOOTBALL PREDICTOR

If you haven’t heard of football predictors, it is safe to say that you are losing out on one of the best tools at your disposal as a bettor. Football predictors are websites that make use of experienced personnel and football experts. These help bettors all around stand higher chances at winning as the analysis is already done expertly for them. If you aren’t making use of football prediction websites, you should begin to do so now. If you are searching for the best betting predictors to use, you can check out Marathonbet. Marathonbet is one of the top betting predictors for punters all around the globe. They give out regular predictions for a number of different leagues and are available for free on their website.

TRY USING DRAW NO BETS INSTEAD OF 1 X 2 BETS

Since 1 x 2 bets offer more odds that draw no bets, most bettors prefer to make us of 1 x2 bet simply because the odds involved are higher. However, draw no bets are safer than 1 x 2 bets. It is much better to pick a safer bet and then place a higher stake on it especially if you are playing multiple games

TRY A NEW BOOKMAKER

Since we humans are creatures of habit, once we find something that marginally works for us, most of us do not attempt to find out if there could be something even better. A lot of bookmakers especially those that have been around for a long time do not give customers as much as they should receive. Bettors suffer low odds, canceled wins, and a lot of other unfair things from such bookmakers. Furthermore, while some might not treat you unfairly, they just do not add anything “juicy” to their offers. This means that what you win is what you get. However, bettors should know that it is possible to win more. A lot of bookmakers offer promotions, free betting cash, bonuses, higher odds, etc.

TRY SAFER GAMES

Finding one ‘sure’ game isn’t a hard thing to do. If Bayern is playing some smaller teams, there is a ninety to one chance that they will win the match. However, such knowledge is also available to others, therefore the odds attached would below. However, if a bettor is to stake on games similar to that, they may not have a lot of odds by the time that they are done. This is why most people go with riskier games that have high odds. As a bettor, you can try something new by gathering remotely safe games and placing a sensible stake in them.