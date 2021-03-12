There’s still plenty of entertainment to keep you glued to your sofa this March – from riveting local dramas, thrilling nostalgic moments from the BBNaija lockdown edition, romance-intrigued telenovelas, entertaining kiddies’ programmes and the highly anticipated Nigerian idols!

First, let’s have a rundown of top entertaining programmes to look out for this March:

For the car junkies, there is a new Season of Overhaulin’! You get to witness a team of mechanics restore a normal car into a custom masterpiece. This airs on Thursdays at 4:40pm on Discovery Family (channel 50)

Brand-new Yoruba series, Elenini tells an intriguing story of a man, Uzoma Asinobu, who runs a thriving business with the support of his wife, Bisola Asinobu, until his past re-emerges and causes things to escalate which threatens the foundation of his happy life. This airs weeknights at 6pm on AM Yoruba (channel 5). Also on AM Yourba is, Airotele, which sees a young man try to clean his dirty act after an extra-marital affair goes wrong. His plot boomerangs when fate leads his lover to his home and dies. Find out more on March 13 at 7pm.

The local content continues with Ebere’s Ordeal, which sees a young lady against her better judgement, courageously try to get the attention of her love interest. Find out what becomes of Ebere’s attempt at going after the man she wants on March 14 at 6:30pm on ROK 2 (channel 17). Later that evening, the movie Abike, tells the story of how a single service year turns out to be several years of battle for acceptance for a woman. This will air at 6:30pm.

Relive the exciting and thrilling moments with the BBNaija Lockdown Highlights. Catch your favourite moments from the BBNaija lockdown edition housemates, weeknights at 10pm on Africa Magic Family (GOtv channel 2).

Also tune in on the highly anticipated 6th season of the Nigerian Idol which will be showcasing a lot of amazing talents! The singing reality show will launch on March 14 at 6pm on GOtv channel 29.

There’s more this month on Zee World (GOtv channel 25) every weekday at 9pm with the romance-intrigued drama, Twist of Fate. Abhi and Pragya seem to have moved on after their divorce with new happy families. Yet fate draws them back together. So, have they really moved on?

The kids have a galaxy of shows to keep them entertained after school hours. One of such programmes is Operation Ouch, a learning and edutainment science show that is full of experiments and biological learnings. Operation Ouch airs on weekdays, at 4:30pm on Da Vinci (GOtv channel 66). The kids can also settle down for an educative math session with the ODD Squad when it airs every weekend at 12:30pm also on Da Vinci.

