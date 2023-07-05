Top PDP chieftains arrive Presidential Villa for meeting with Tinubu

828 828

Two top chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party: former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, and former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Olisa Metuh, are at present in the State House, also known as Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The two chieftains of the former ruling party at the federal level are locked in a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

According to available information, Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, arrived with Metuh shortly before 2pm.

The Eagle Online recalls that Tinubu emerged president of the country on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

More details on this news website soon.